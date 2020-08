You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Pathways to Prevention Workshop: Can Physical Activity Improve the Health of Wheelchair Users? (Day 3) Air date: Thursday, December 3, 2020, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The 2010 census estimated that 3.6 million Americans use a wheeled mobility device, such as a manual wheelchair, motorized wheelchair, or scooter. This number is projected to be four times higher in 2020. Individuals who use wheeled mobility devices often experience distinct health challenges and poor health outcomes and may also encounter barriers to accessing preventive health care and getting sufficient physical activity. Physical activity interventions are likely to have wide-ranging impacts on the overall health of people who use wheeled mobility devices and may improve their workforce participation, independence, and quality of life. Gaps exist in the literature regarding the impact of physical activity on the overall health of individuals who use wheeled mobility devices, as well as safe and effective types and doses of exercise.



The National Institutes of Health is hosting the Pathways to Prevention Workshop, Can Physical Activity Improve the Health of Wheelchair Users?, to assess the available scientific evidence to better understand the potential benefits of physical activity interventions for people at risk of using, or currently using, wheeled mobility devices.



The workshop is designed for researchers, healthcare professionals, and non-scientists. Individuals who use wheeled mobility devices and caregivers are particularly encouraged to attend.



Workshop Sponsors

- National Center for Medical Rehabilitation Research, Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development

- National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke

- NIH Office of Disease Prevention



For more information go to https://prevention.nih.gov/P2P-PAforWheelchairUsers