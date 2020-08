You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

National Advisory Council for Complementary and Integrative Health – September 2020 Air date: Friday, September 25, 2020, 10:15:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This is the Open Session of the 75th meeting of the National Advisory Council for Complementary and Integrative Health (NACCIH) held virtually on 09/25/20. The agenda for this Open Session includes presentations from the Director of the Center, Helene Langevin, MD, the NCCIH Intramural Director’s Report, Concept Clearances by Program staff, and the updated NCCIH 2021 – 2025 Strategic Plan. For more information about NCCIH and the NACCIH, see https://nccih.nih.gov/about/naccih. Author: NCCIH, NIH Runtime: 5 hours, 15 minutes