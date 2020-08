You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Toward the Use of Buprenorphine in Infants (Day 1) Air date: Monday, August 24, 2020, 10:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: HEAL/ACT NOW Buprenorphine Workshop expands the knowledge base in medical and associated sciences regarding the treatment of neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome in order to enhance the Nation's economic well-being and public health across generations. The proposed workshop will discuss current and future practical considerations regarding the use of buprenorphine in infants for the treatment of neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome (NOWS) and other pediatric conditions requiring opioid therapy. To conduct a workshop to discuss the nuances and practical issues that need to be considered regarding the use of buprenorphine in infants.



For more information go to https://heal.nih.gov/events/2020-buprenorphine-infants Author: NIH Runtime: 4 hours, 30 minutes