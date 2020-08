You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

CC Grand Rounds: Contemporary Clinical Medicine: Great Teachers:Treating the Other Epidemic: Anti-Opioid Vaccines Air date: Wednesday, September 9, 2020, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: CC Grand Rounds: Contemporary Clinical Medicine: Great Teachers: Treating the Other Epidemic: Anti-Opioid Vaccines



For more information go to https://cc.nih.gov/about/news/grcurrent.html Author: Thomas R. Kosten, MD, Waggoner Professor in Psychiatry, Pharmacology, Neuroscience, Immunology and Epidemiology, Baylor College of Medicine and MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston Runtime: 1 hour