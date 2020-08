You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NINR Director’s Lecture - Symptom Science Across the Lifespan: Metabolites, Microbes, and Maternal Health Air date: Tuesday, September 15, 2020, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Dr. Elizabeth J. Corwin will present "Symptom Science Across the Lifespan: Metabolites, Microbes, and Maternal Health"



In this NINR Director's Lecture, Dr. Corwin will discuss symptom science and the biological mechanisms contributing to symptom development and health outcomes among pregnant and postpartum women.



Elizabeth Corwin is the Anna C. Maxwell Professor of Nursing Research and the Vice Dean for Research, Strategy, and Innovation at the Columbia University School of Nursing. Dr. Corwin received her Bachelor of Science in Zoology, followed by her PhD in Physiology, both from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. After completing post-doctoral fellowships in Cardiology and Renal Physiology, she chose to return to school to become a nurse and a family nurse practitioner with the goal of conducting physiologically-based research to better understand the biobehavioral contributors to patient and family health outcomes.



As well as serving as Vice Dean, Dr. Corwin remains an active scientist, serving as the Principal Investigator on NIH-funded R01 studies investigating the biobehavioral and omic underpinnings of health disparity, primarily among pregnant and postpartum African American women, their infants and children, and other underserved or socially disadvantaged populations. She has additionally expanded her research to include metabolomics technology, to allow her to identify the metabolites and metabolic pathways associated with chronic stress exposure and linked to adverse outcomes, including pregnancy and birth outcomes, as well as the symptoms of depression, anxiety, and fatigue.



Dr. Corwin remains an active mentor, having served as primary mentor for multiple doctoral students and post-doctoral fellows engaged in exciting and cutting-edge research of their own. In her more than twenty years as a nurse researcher, she has either led or developed de novo the undergraduate Honors Program at four different schools of nursing. Dr. Corwin believes strongly in the importance of educating the next generation of dedicated, innovative, and scientifically rigorous nursing scientists in the world.



For more information go to https://www.ninr.nih.gov/newsandinformation/events/corwin-2020 Author: Dr. Elizabeth J. Corwin, Columbia University School of Nursing Runtime: 1 hour