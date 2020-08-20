NIH VideoCasting

You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

OD Supervisor Bystander Training - August 20, 2020 NIH Only Air date: Thursday, August 20, 2020, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: As a result of this training session, attendees will:



• Gain an understanding of the importance of civility in the workplace



• Learn about the NIH CIVIL program



• Recognize problematic conduct at work



• Learn techniques to prevent and address problematic conduct



• Learn how to encourage all members of their work community to keep the environment free of harassment Author: Office of the Director, NIH Runtime: 2 hours