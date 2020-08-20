NIH VideoCasting

Skip Navigation

OD Supervisor Bystander Training - August 20, 2020NIH Only

Air date: Thursday, August 20, 2020, 10:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: As a result of this training session, attendees will:

• Gain an understanding of the importance of civility in the workplace

• Learn about the NIH CIVIL program

• Recognize problematic conduct at work

• Learn techniques to prevent and address problematic conduct

• Learn how to encourage all members of their work community to keep the environment free of harassment
Author: Office of the Director, NIH
Runtime: 2 hours