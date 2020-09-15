NIH VideoCasting

You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

National Advisory Council for Biomedical Imaging and Engineering - September 2020 Air date: Tuesday, September 15, 2020, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The National Advisory Council for Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering will meet to conduct the second level of approval of grant applications and proposals. The meeting will include a report from the Institute Director and presentation by Institute staff.



For more information go to http://www.nibib1.nih.gov/about/NACBIB/NACBIB.htm Author: NIBIB, NIH Runtime: 3 hours