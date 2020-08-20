NIH VideoCasting

Skip Navigation

Neutralizing Antibody Workshop

Air date: Thursday, August 20, 2020, 12:00:00 PM
Description: Operation Warp Speed, in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health, is hosting a virtual scientific summit to explore the current state and future opportunities for neutralizing antibodies (nAbs) as a possible treatment for COVID-19. The objectives of the summit are to: 1) review key considerations for assessing nAbs to treat COVID-19 and generate a consolidated knowledge base through development of a white paper; 2) discuss the current state of nAbs and potential areas of optimization for future work; and 3) share key learnings from other diseases and implications for prevention and vaccine development.
Author: Operation Warp Speed and NIH
Runtime: 4 hours, 30 minutes