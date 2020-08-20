NIH VideoCasting

You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Neutralizing Antibody Workshop Air date: Thursday, August 20, 2020, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Operation Warp Speed, in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health, is hosting a virtual scientific summit to explore the current state and future opportunities for neutralizing antibodies (nAbs) as a possible treatment for COVID-19. The objectives of the summit are to: 1) review key considerations for assessing nAbs to treat COVID-19 and generate a consolidated knowledge base through development of a white paper; 2) discuss the current state of nAbs and potential areas of optimization for future work; and 3) share key learnings from other diseases and implications for prevention and vaccine development. Author: Operation Warp Speed and NIH Runtime: 4 hours, 30 minutes