NIH VideoCasting

Focus on Aging: Federal Partners' Webinar Series - Social Isolation and Loneliness

Air date: Monday, September 28, 2020, 2:00:00 PM
Description: The Focus on Aging webinar series addresses important topics for public health and health care professionals, aging services organizations, the research community, and other stakeholders in aging. In addition to general topics of interest for older adults and those who work with them, each webinar includes information specific to individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia, as well as their caregivers. The September 2020 edition of the webinar series focuses on social isolation and loneliness.
Author: NIA, ACL, CDC, HRSA
Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes