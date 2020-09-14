NIH VideoCasting

Skip Navigation

New Tools to Explore the Biology of Bacterial Polysaccharides

Air date: Monday, September 14, 2020, 1:00:00 PM
Description: NIH Common Fund Glycoscience Program (CF-GSP) workshop "New Tools to Explore the Biology of Bacterial Polysaccharides"

This workshop is being Co-chaired by Dr. Catherine Leimkuhler Grimes, Chair, CF-GSP Tools Group & Professor, Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry, University of Delaware & Dr. Danielle Dube, ACS CARB Division Secretary & Professor of Chemistry & Biochemistry, Bowdoin College. Presentations will highlight the latest findings of NIH supported researchers who are developing new methods and tools for the study of microbes and applying these tools to understand bacterial metabolism, interaction(s) with the immune system, and for the discover of new drug targets.

For more information go to https://meetings.nigms.nih.gov/Home/Index/29151
Author: NIH Common Fund Glycoscience Program & ACS Carbohydrate Division
Runtime: 4 hours