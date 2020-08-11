NIH VideoCasting

You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Joseph Leiter NLM/MLA Lectureship: Digital Epidemiology and the COVID-19 Pandemic Air date: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 6:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The Joseph Leiter NLM/MLA Lectureship was established in 1983 to stimulate intellectual liaison between MLA and the National Library of Medicine (NLM). This year's speaker is Dr. John Brownstein, who will be speaking on translation impact on the surveillance, control and prevention of disease, the development and application of data mining and citizen science to public health in relation to his work with the COVID-19 pandemic.



For more information go to https://www.mlanet.org/p/cm/ld/fid=1583 Author: Dr. John Brownstein Runtime: 1 hour