NIH VideoCasting

CIT can broadcast your seminar, conference or meeting live to a world-wide audience over the Internet as a real-time streaming video. The event can be recorded and made available for viewers to watch at their convenience as an on-demand video or a downloadable file. CIT can also broadcast NIH-only or HHS-only content.

Joseph Leiter NLM/MLA Lectureship: Digital Epidemiology and the COVID-19 Pandemic

Air date: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 6:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: The Joseph Leiter NLM/MLA Lectureship was established in 1983 to stimulate intellectual liaison between MLA and the National Library of Medicine (NLM). This year's speaker is Dr. John Brownstein, who will be speaking on translation impact on the surveillance, control and prevention of disease, the development and application of data mining and citizen science to public health in relation to his work with the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information go to https://www.mlanet.org/p/cm/ld/fid=1583
Author: Dr. John Brownstein
Runtime: 1 hour