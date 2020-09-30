NIH VideoCasting

Skip Navigation

Implementation Science Hot Topic Webinar

Air date: Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 1:00:00 PM
Description: This hot topic webinar, hosted by the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, will focus on dissemination and implementation science.

For more information go to https://www.nccih.nih.gov/news/events
Author: National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, NIH
Runtime: 2 hours