NIH VideoCasting

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This NIH Common Fund Glycoscience Program (CF-GSP) workshop will be held virtually on September 18, 2020 and highlight the latest findings of NIH supported researchers investigating various biological roles of Glycosaminoglycans (GAGs). These negatively charged molecules composed of repeating disaccharide units can be divided into four primary groups: heparin/heparan sulfate; chondroitin sulfate/dermatan sulfate; keratan sulfate; and hyaluronic acid. They play key biological roles in numerous cellular functions including cell signaling/the regulation of cell growth and proliferation, promotion of cell adhesion, anticoagulation, regulation of the innate immune response in inflammation, and wound repair. The Common Fund Glycoscience Program has developed methodologies for the synthesis of GAGs, and tools to facilitate studies of their biological functions. These advances are furthering our understanding of the biology of GAGs, and their use as therapeutics. This workshop will explore various aspects of GAG biology in human health and present new tools to facilitate studies of these polysaccharides. Author: The NIH Common Fund Glycoscience Program Runtime: 7 hours, 30 minutes