Skip Navigation

NIH VideoCasting

CIT can broadcast your seminar, conference or meeting live to a world-wide audience over the Internet as a real-time streaming video. The event can be recorded and made available for viewers to watch at their convenience as an on-demand video or a downloadable file. CIT can also broadcast NIH-only or HHS-only content.

What You Need to Know About Single IRB Review: Principles and Practice (Part 2)NIH Only

Air date: Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 3:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: Jeffrey Rollins, sIRB Team Lead, and Shirley Rojas, Reliance Specialist from the NIH IRB Operations Office will be following their Part 1 session from July 7th by:

• Providing an overview of how single IRB principles are put into practice at the NIH;

• Explaining what is required when an NIH study team plans to be the Lead Study Team for a multi- site protocol that will be overseen by the NIH IRB; and

• Outlining the required steps when an NIH investigator/ study team seeks to become a Participating Site in a multi-site protocol that has an external IRB serving as the Reviewing IRB.
Author: Jeffrey Rollins, NIH and Shirley Rojas, NIH
Runtime: 1 hour