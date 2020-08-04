NIH VideoCasting

You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

What You Need to Know About Single IRB Review: Principles and Practice (Part 2) NIH Only Air date: Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Jeffrey Rollins, sIRB Team Lead, and Shirley Rojas, Reliance Specialist from the NIH IRB Operations Office will be following their Part 1 session from July 7th by:



• Providing an overview of how single IRB principles are put into practice at the NIH;



• Explaining what is required when an NIH study team plans to be the Lead Study Team for a multi- site protocol that will be overseen by the NIH IRB; and



• Outlining the required steps when an NIH investigator/ study team seeks to become a Participating Site in a multi-site protocol that has an external IRB serving as the Reviewing IRB. Author: Jeffrey Rollins, NIH and Shirley Rojas, NIH Runtime: 1 hour