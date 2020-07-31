NIH VideoCasting

You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

The NIH Human Fetal Tissue Research Ethics Advisory Board – FY2020 Meeting Air date: Friday, July 31, 2020, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The NIH Human Fetal Tissue Research Ethics Advisory Board – FY2020 is a Federal Advisory Committee that will advise, consult with, and make recommendations to the Secretary of HHS regarding the ethics of research involving human fetal tissue proposed in competitive NIH grant and cooperative agreement applications that are within a fundable scoring range and R&D contract proposals that have been identified through the Source Selection process as apparently successful offerors, as set forth in NOT-OD-19-128. For more information, please contact us at SciencePolicy@od.nih.gov.



For more information go to https://osp.od.nih.gov/biotechnology/nih-human-fetal-tissue-research-ethics-advisory-board/ Author: NIH Runtime: 1 hour, 5 minutes