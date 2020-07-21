NIH VideoCasting

Skip Navigation

CIT can broadcast your seminar, conference or meeting live to a world-wide audience over the Internet as a real-time streaming video. The event can be recorded and made available for viewers to watch at their convenience as an on-demand video or a downloadable file. CIT can also broadcast NIH-only or HHS-only content.

National Academy of Sciences Mini-Symposium 2020

Air date: Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 11:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: Please join a virtual mini-symposium featuring the work of NIH's newest members of the National Academy of Sciences (NAS), Drs. John Schiller (NCI-CCR) and Robert Tycko (NIDDK).
Author: Dr. John Schiller, NCI, NIH and Dr. Robert Tycko, NIDDK, NIH
Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes