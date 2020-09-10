NIH VideoCasting

You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

National Advisory Dental and Craniofacial Research - September 2020 Air date: Thursday, September 10, 2020, 9:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The mission of the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR) includes the support of basic, clinical and translational research as well as the support of research training and the development of research careers. To help achieve the goals of the NIDCR, the National Advisory Dental and Craniofacial Research Council (NADCRC) has the responsibility of advising, consulting with and making recommendations to the Secretary, DHHS, and the Director, NIDCR, on matters relating to the directions of research, research support, training and career development supported by the Institute. Included in this responsibility is the conduct of the secondary review of research grant applications with a focus on NIDCR scientific program priorities and program balance as well as the conduct of research by the Division of Intramural Research, NIDCR. Author: NIDCR, NIH Runtime: 2 hours, 35 minutes