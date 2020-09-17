NIH VideoCasting

Skip Navigation

OHRP Exploratory Workshop on single IRB review - September 2020

Air date: Thursday, September 17, 2020, 8:00:00 AM
Description: Was planned as a full-day live video cast with 16 panelists participating in person at the Rockledge 6700B venue. Now, the event remains a full-day live webcast, but only about 6 panelists will participate in-person at the Rockledge venue, and the other 9+ joining in by WebEx. One panelist will be joining from London, United Kingdom.
Author: OHRP
Runtime: 8 hours