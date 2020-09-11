NIH VideoCasting

You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH Council of Councils - September 2020 Air date: Friday, September 11, 2020, 9:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The NIH Council of Councils advises the NIH Director on the policies and activities of the Division of Program Coordination, Planning, and Strategic Initiatives (DPCPSI) in the Office of the Director (OD), NIH. The Council meets three times per year to review DPCPSI policies and programs, and to conduct concept clearance and second-level review of selected DPCPSI and OD grant applications.



For more information go to https://dpcpsi.nih.gov/council Author: NIH Runtime: 8 hours