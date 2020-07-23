NIH VideoCasting

You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Family Fireside Chat: Philosophizing about NLP Air date: Thursday, July 23, 2020, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The Chapmans — mother, father, and oldest son – didn’t start their career paths with the goal of working on NLP of clinical notes, but fate or destiny has led them down a similar path with the quest of extracting meaning from the mess. Join us as we philosophize from across the world about the current capabilities and uses of NLP and its future in clinical care, research, and surveillance. Co-Sponsored by AMIA NLP-WG Author: Wendy Chapman, Associate Dean / Brian Chapman, Assoc. Professor / Alec Chapman, Data Scientist Runtime: 1 hour