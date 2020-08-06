NIH VideoCasting

Skip Navigation

NIH Optimize Acquisitions Virtual TownhallNIH Only

Air date: Thursday, August 6, 2020, 1:00:00 PM
Description: The Town Hall will be moderated by Diane J. Frasier, NIH Director of the Office of Acquisition and Logistics Management, and John J. McGowan, NIAID Deputy Director for Scientific Management. A panel of co-leads from each of the workgroups will provide updates on their work over the past year. Each co-lead will share their accomplishments, anticipated recommendations, future plans, and how their work will impact the acquisitions community. You will also be told how you can volunteer to help.

For more information go to https://nih.zoomgov.com/j/1616728346
Author: OD
Runtime: 2 hours