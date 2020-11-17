Skip Navigation

NIH VideoCasting

CIT can broadcast your seminar, conference or meeting live to a world-wide audience over the Internet as a real-time streaming video. The event can be recorded and made available for viewers to watch at their convenience as an on-demand video or a downloadable file. CIT can also broadcast NIH-only or HHS-only content.

HEALthy Brain and Child Development (HBCD) Study Fall PI Meeting (Day 2)

Air date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020, 9:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: The HEALthy Brain and Child Development (HBCD) Study will be holding a 1.5-day virtual meeting on November 16-17, 2020, for HBCD investigators, colleagues, workgroup members and trans-NIH collaborators. This meeting will also be broadcast live and recorded for viewing by the broader research community.

For more information go to https://heal.nih.gov/research/infants-and-children/healthy-brain
Author: NIDA, NIH
Runtime: 5 hours