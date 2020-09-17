NIH VideoCasting

You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH HEAL Myofascial Pain Workshop (Day 2) Air date: Thursday, September 17, 2020, 8:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: It is estimated that 30 to 85 percent of patients with musculoskeletal pain are affected by myofascial pain syndrome (MPS)—pain originating from muscles and/or associated soft tissues such as fascia. Interactions between fascia and muscles remain mostly unknown and there is a strong need to address the contributions of the myofascial tissues to chronic pain. This represents one of the last “unturned stones” of all the tissue types involved in musculoskeletal pain. The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health and the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering are proud to join forces in organizing NIH HEAL Initiative Workshop on Myofascial Pain. This workshop will take place online from Wednesday, September 16 to Thursday, September 17. Speakers will present in-depth analyses of the state of science of myofascial pain, current usage of technologies (e.g., methodologies) and their limitations, potential current technologies to be adapted for myofascial pain biomarker imaging or recording, and potential emerging technologies and methodologies. NIH partners for this event include the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases, the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development/National Center for Medical Rehabilitation Research, the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, and the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.



Author: National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, NIH Runtime: 10 hours