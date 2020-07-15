NIH VideoCasting

You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Probing Interoceptive Processes: Behavioral, Psychological, and Neurophysiological Levels Air date: Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The experience of our internal body is called interoception. Interoception is a sixth sense, in addition to our ability to see, hear, smell, taste, and touch. A better understanding how interoception works is critically dependent on the ability to scientifically probe the interoceptive process. This webinar will feature three experts in the field to discuss current research and future opportunities to probe the interoceptive processes in humans at behavioral, psychological neural, and physiological levels. Author: National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, NIH Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes