NIH VideoCasting

What You Need to Know About Single IRB Review: Principles and Practice (Part 1) NIH Only Air date: Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The next session of the OHSRP Education Series 2020, “What You Need to Know About Single IRB Review: Principles and Practice (Part 1)” will be held on July 7th, 2020 at 3pm and be available via live videocast. Jeffrey Rollins, sIRB Team Lead, and Shirley Rojas, Reliance Specialist from the NIH IRB Operations Office will provide an overview of the principles that underpin multi-site research and single IRB review. This will address:



• What is multi-site research;

• What is single IRB review;

• When is single IRB review required;

• What is required for single IRB review.



Part 2, on August 4th, 2020 will expand on these principles and explain how study teams can put them into practice at the NIH IRP when involved in multi-site research. Author: Jeff Rollins and Shirley Rojas Runtime: 1 hour