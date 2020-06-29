NIH VideoCasting

You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

2020 Nonprofit Forum (Day 1) Air date: Monday, June 29, 2020, 10:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) invites members of nonprofit organizations to an annual Nonprofit Forum. The Progress through Partnership Forum provides an opportunity for nonprofit leaders to network with colleagues and to engage in discussions with NINDS staff.



For more information go to https://www.ninds.nih.gov/About-NINDS/Who-We-Are/Nonprofit-Forum Author: NINDS, NIH Runtime: 5 hours, 30 minutes