Skip Navigation

NIH VideoCasting

CIT can broadcast your seminar, conference or meeting live to a world-wide audience over the Internet as a real-time streaming video. The event can be recorded and made available for viewers to watch at their convenience as an on-demand video or a downloadable file. CIT can also broadcast NIH-only or HHS-only content.

2020 Nonprofit Forum (Day 1)

Air date: Monday, June 29, 2020, 10:30:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) invites members of nonprofit organizations to an annual Nonprofit Forum. The Progress through Partnership Forum provides an opportunity for nonprofit leaders to network with colleagues and to engage in discussions with NINDS staff.

For more information go to https://www.ninds.nih.gov/About-NINDS/Who-We-Are/Nonprofit-Forum
Author: NINDS, NIH
Runtime: 5 hours, 30 minutes