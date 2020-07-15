NIH VideoCasting

You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

CC Grand Rounds: It’s an Artificial Intelligence (AI) World and We Are All Just Living in It Air date: Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local



For more information go to https://cc.nih.gov/about/news/grcurrent.html Author: Keith A. Horvath, MD, Sr. Director, Clinical Transformation, Association of American Medical Colleges Runtime: 1 hour