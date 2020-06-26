NIH VideoCasting

Skip Navigation

RADx-UP Funding Opportunity Announcements Webinar - June 2020

Air date: Friday, June 26, 2020, 2:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: On Friday, June 26, 2020, from 2:00-4:00pm EDT, NIH will hold a pre-application webinar on the following RADx-UP funding opportunities: NOT-OD-20-119, NOT-OD-20-120, NOT-OD-20-121, and RFA-OD-20-013. The webinar will include an overview of the RADx-UP initiative, followed by presentations on each funding opportunity with Question and Answer sessions for each. The webinar will conclude with a final, open Question and Answer session. Questions can also be pre-submitted by 11:59pm local time on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at RADxInfo@nih.gov. Please find additional details at https://www.nih.gov/research-training/medical-research-initiatives/radx/events. We look forward to sharing with you about these opportunities!
Author: Ming Lei, Monica Hooper
Runtime: 2 hours