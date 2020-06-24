NIH VideoCasting

Skip Navigation

IIG Seminar: Obesity, lipids and anti-tumor immunityHHS Only

Air date: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 4:15:00 PM
Description: IIG Seminar

The major focus of my research is to understand the interdependence of the immune and metabolic systems, especially in the setting of obesity and cancer. In particular, my research focuses on the effects of altered metabolism, such as in obesity or the tumor microenvironment, on immune cell function, and full circle to the role of innate immune cells in regulating metabolism. Obesity is a leading preventable cause of cancer. Here I will discuss the effects of obesity on anti-tumour immunity in humans and mice. Analysis of tumors in murine and human obesity and found that obesity supresses the anti-tumor NK cell and CD8 T cell response. In both humans and mice, we found that obesity was associated with a ‘cold’ tumor phenotype in terms of immune cell infiltrate. Excess lipids and induction of lipid metabolism programs may be a common feature in a pro-tumor response, particularly in obesity.

For more information go to https://www.niaid.nih.gov/research/immunology-interest-group
Author: Lydia Lynch
Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes