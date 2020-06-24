NIH VideoCasting

You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

IIG Seminar: Obesity, lipids and anti-tumor immunity HHS Only Air date: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 4:15:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: IIG Seminar



The major focus of my research is to understand the interdependence of the immune and metabolic systems, especially in the setting of obesity and cancer. In particular, my research focuses on the effects of altered metabolism, such as in obesity or the tumor microenvironment, on immune cell function, and full circle to the role of innate immune cells in regulating metabolism. Obesity is a leading preventable cause of cancer. Here I will discuss the effects of obesity on anti-tumour immunity in humans and mice. Analysis of tumors in murine and human obesity and found that obesity supresses the anti-tumor NK cell and CD8 T cell response. In both humans and mice, we found that obesity was associated with a ‘cold’ tumor phenotype in terms of immune cell infiltrate. Excess lipids and induction of lipid metabolism programs may be a common feature in a pro-tumor response, particularly in obesity.



Author: Lydia Lynch Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes