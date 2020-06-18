NIH VideoCasting

Skip Navigation

Mindfulness Meditation in the Time of COVID19

Air date: Thursday, June 18, 2020, 2:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: Rezvan Ameli, Ph.D. will offer an introduction to mindfulness meditation during stressful times. The presentation will include opportunities to practice mindfulness and offer suggestions for coping during the COVID19 pandemic.
Author: Rezvan Ameli, Ph.D.
Runtime: 45 minutes