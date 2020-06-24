Skip Navigation

NIH VideoCasting

Genomic Response to the Social Environment: Implications for Health Outcomes

Air date: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 10:00:00 AM
Description: The goal of the Workshop is to build the knowledge of the genomic mechanisms underlying the contribution of the social environment to health outcomes and to exchange ideas on advancing a social genomics research strategy that will further elucidate gene-environment influences on the burden of disease and inform future intervention approaches.
Author: NINR, NIH
Runtime: 6 hours, 30 minutes