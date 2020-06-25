Skip Navigation

NIH VideoCasting

CIT can broadcast your seminar, conference or meeting live to a world-wide audience over the Internet as a real-time streaming video. The event can be recorded and made available for viewers to watch at their convenience as an on-demand video or a downloadable file. CIT can also broadcast NIH-only or HHS-only content.

Feds Feed Families Virtual Food DriveNIH Only

Air date: Thursday, June 25, 2020, 11:30:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: The National Institutes of Health will participate in the 2020 Feds Feed Families summer food drive between June 1 and July 31. Please join this Virtual Food Drive, during which Capital Area Food Bank's Katherine Donnelly will speak on the issue of hunger in the Washington, DC metropolitan area, and the Office of Research Services will provide information on how staff can support the campaign.

For more information go to https://www.ors.od.nih.gov/FedsFeedFamilies/Pages/default.aspx
Author: Office of Research Services, NIH
Runtime: 30 minutes