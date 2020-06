You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

AI in the Age of COVID-19: Computational Tools for the Classification, Prediction, and Characterization of a Pandemic Air date: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Traditional methods of epidemic modeling continue to be used fruitfully for characterizing outbreaks and predicting the spread of disease in populations. However, these methods, typically relying on what are known as “compartment models”, require assumptions that are not necessarily sensitive to the ever-changing environmental, behavioral, temporospatial, and social phenomena that influence disease spread. However, compartment models can be enriched by the judicious use of robust methods drawn from the field of artificial intelligence that allow us to model more accurately and more quickly the population and disease dynamics that are central to developing policies for prevention, detection, and treatment. We will explore these approaches, including some that are currently in use as well as a proposal for novel, next-generation machine learning tools for epidemiologic investigation. Author: John H. Holmes, PhD University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine Runtime: 1 hour