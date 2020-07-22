NIH VideoCasting

Skip Navigation

Secretary’s Advisory Committee on Human Research Protection (SACHRP) DAY 1

Air date: Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 11:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: This is a virtual meeting of the SACHRP which must be live videocast and available to the public, made 508 compliant, and archived on the NIH Videocast site
Author: HHS Office of Human Research Protections (OHRP)
Runtime: 5 hours, 30 minutes