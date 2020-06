You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Immunological Mechanisms of Cancer Defense: Reining in Dynamic Cancer Cell and Microenvironment Reciprocity HHS Only Air date: Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 4:15:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local



The immune system employs two distinct defense strategies against infections: microbe-directed pathogen destruction typified by type 1 immunity, and host-directed pathogen containment exemplified by type 2 immunity in induction of tissue repair. Akin to infectious diseases, cancer progresses with cancer cell acquisition of microorganism-like behavior propagating at the expense of the host. While immunological mechanisms of cancer cell destruction are well defined, whether immune-mediated cancer cell containment can be induced is poorly understood. In this presentation, I will discuss how type 2 immunity can be engaged to promote tumor tissue healing, and how such a tissue-level cancer defense mechanism can be targeted for cancer immunotherapy.



For more information go to https://www.niaid.nih.gov/research/immunology-interest-group Author: Ming Li, Ph.D., Sloan Kettering Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes