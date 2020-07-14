NIH VideoCasting

Skip Navigation

DNA Repair Interest Group virtual videoconference

Air date: Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 12:30:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: DNA Repair Interest Group monthly videoconferernce
Author: Dr. Peter J McKinnon, St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN
Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes