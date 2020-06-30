NIH VideoCasting

You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Lighting Up Our Lives: How Light Influences Our Mental and Physical Health Air date: Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health presents the inaugural lecture in a series, “Novel Approaches at the Intersection of Mental Health and Pain,” part of the Center’s Integrative Medicine Research Lecture Series:



Lighting Up Our Lives: How Light Influences Our Mental and Physical Health Helen Burgess, Ph.D., University of Michigan



Natural outdoor light and artificial indoor light can affect our mental and physical health. This is especially relevant in the current times when we are asked to stay home and spend less time outside. Dr. Burgess will examine how light reaches the brain and can alter brain centers that regulate circadian (body clock) timing, sleep, and mood. Specific properties of light, such as intensity, wavelength, and timing, will be discussed, as will individual differences in light sensitivity. The speaker will also examine current approaches to morning light treatment and how it can be used to improve health and reduce symptom burden in a variety of clinical disorders such as chronic pain conditions, depression, and posttraumatic stress disorder.



For more information go to https://www.nccih.nih.gov/news/events/imlectures Author: Helen Burgess, Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour