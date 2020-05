You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

The ROSE Sustainment Study: Implementing Postpartum Depression Prevention in Prenatal Agencies Serving Low-Income Women Air date: Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 2:00:00 PM

Postpartum depression is a significant and common public health problem for families that affects one in seven women and one in three low-income women. Reach Out, Stay Strong, Essentials for mothers of newborns (ROSE) is an evidence-based intervention that has been found to reduce cases of postpartum depression in low-income women by half. It has recently been recommended by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force for the prevention of post-partum depression. One of the attractive features of this intervention is that it is designed for and can be successfully implemented in low-resource settings. The ROSE Sustainment (ROSES) Study, funded by NIMH (project number R01 MH114883) is an implementation trial that uses a sequential multiple assignment randomized (SMART) design to evaluate the effectiveness and cost-effectiveness of a stepwise approach to sustainment of ROSE in 90 outpatient agencies providing prenatal care to pregnant women on public assistance. Operational and methodological strategies for conducting a clinical trial in a low resource setting, as well as lessons learned from implementation and scale-up of ROSE in low resource settings will be presented. Author: Jennifer E. Johnson, Ph.D.; Caron Zlotnick, Ph.D.