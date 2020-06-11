NIH VideoCasting

You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NICHD Advisory Council Meeting - June 2020 Air date: Thursday, June 11, 2020, 10:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: To help achieve the goals of the Institute, the NACHHD Council is charged with advising, consulting with, and making recommendations to the NICHD director on matters relating to the research and research support activities and functions of the Institute. Author: NICHD, NIH Runtime: 2 hours