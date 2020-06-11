Skip Navigation

NIH VideoCasting

CIT can broadcast your seminar, conference or meeting live to a world-wide audience over the Internet as a real-time streaming video. The event can be recorded and made available for viewers to watch at their convenience as an on-demand video or a downloadable file. CIT can also broadcast NIH-only or HHS-only content.

Advisory Committee to the Director Meeting - June 2020 (Day 1)

Air date: Thursday, June 11, 2020, 1:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: The Advisory Committee to the Director provides advice on matters pertinent to National Institutes of Health mission responsibilities in the conduct and support of biomedical research, medical science, and biomedical communications.
Author: Office of the Director, NIH
Runtime: 3 hours