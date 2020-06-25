NIH VideoCasting

You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Office of Research Advisory Council (OARAC)- June 2020 Air date: Thursday, June 25, 2020, 12:30:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The fifty-fourth meeting of the Office of AIDS Research Advisory Council (OARAC) will include the OAR Director’s Report; updates from the DHHS HIV/AIDS Treatment and Prevention Guidelines; Discussion regarding research opportunities and priorities for COVID19 and HIV; discussion with OARAC members regarding the impact of the pandemic and Research Recovery Planning and Efforts at their institutions; and public comment. Author: Office of AIDS Research, NIH Runtime: 3 hours, 45 minutes