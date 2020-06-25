Skip Navigation

NIH VideoCasting

CIT can broadcast your seminar, conference or meeting live to a world-wide audience over the Internet as a real-time streaming video. The event can be recorded and made available for viewers to watch at their convenience as an on-demand video or a downloadable file. CIT can also broadcast NIH-only or HHS-only content.

Office of Research Advisory Council (OARAC)- June 2020

Air date: Thursday, June 25, 2020, 12:30:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: The fifty-fourth meeting of the Office of AIDS Research Advisory Council (OARAC) will include the OAR Director’s Report; updates from the DHHS HIV/AIDS Treatment and Prevention Guidelines; Discussion regarding research opportunities and priorities for COVID19 and HIV; discussion with OARAC members regarding the impact of the pandemic and Research Recovery Planning and Efforts at their institutions; and public comment.
Author: Office of AIDS Research, NIH
Runtime: 3 hours, 45 minutes