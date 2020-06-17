Skip Navigation

NIH VideoCasting

CIT can broadcast your seminar, conference or meeting live to a world-wide audience over the Internet as a real-time streaming video. The event can be recorded and made available for viewers to watch at their convenience as an on-demand video or a downloadable file. CIT can also broadcast NIH-only or HHS-only content.

Premature Cardiovascular Disease in Systemic Autoimmunity: Lessons Learned from Lupus

Air date: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 12:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: Premature Cardiovascular Disease in Systemic Autoimmunity: Lessons Learned from Lupus.

For more information go to https://cc.nih.gov/about/news/grcurrent.html
Author: Mariana J. Kaplan, MD, Senior Investigator and Chief, Systemic Autoimmunity Branch, NIAMS; and Deputy Scientific Director, NIAMS, NIH
Runtime: 1 hour