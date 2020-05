You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Lesch Nyhan Syndrome: A 30 year Pursuit into the Neurobiology of Self Injury, Cognitive Functioning and Complex Behaviors Air date: Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Lesch Nyhan Syndrome: A 30 year Pursuit into the Neurobiology of Self Injury, Cognitive Functioning and Complex Behaviors



For more information go to https://cc.nih.gov/about/news/grcurrent.html Author: James C. Harris, MD. Director, Developmental Neuropsychiatry Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Mental Health, Pediatrics and History of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Bloomberg School of Public Health Runtime: 1 hour