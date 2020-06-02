NIH VideoCasting

Skip Navigation

Understanding the NIH IRB Review Processes NIH Only

Air date: Tuesday, June 2, 2020, 3:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: Ms. Tiffany Gommel, Director of the Office of IRB Operations for the NIH Intramural Research Program (IRP), will present Understanding the NIH IRB Review Processes to Improve Submissions. Now that all of the former NIH IRP IRBs have been consolidated within the NIH IM IRB, Ms. Gommel will address the following topics:

• The Basics: Purpose and function of the NIH Intramural IRB

• Overview of the structure of the Office of IRB Operations (IRBO)

• IRB Processes: Review levels, IRBO review processes and criteria for approval
Author: Tiffany Gommel
Runtime: 1 hour