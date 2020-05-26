NIH VideoCasting

Skip Navigation

Moving from bystander to upstander: take action to combat harassment and aggression

Air date: Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 2:00:00 PM
Description: Participants will receive information and approaches to deal with situations regarding racial and cultural differences, hostility and discrimination towards others in a workplace learning environment.
Author: Terrence Winston
Runtime: 2 hours