NIH VideoCasting

You will be able to view the event at https://videocast.nih.gov on the day of the event.

  

NHLBI TownHall - May 2020

   
Air date: Tuesday, May 12, 2020, 8:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: NHLBI TownHall to discuss the COVID-19 updates
Author: Dr. Gibbons, NHLBI, NIH and Dr. Childs, NHLBI, NIH
Runtime: 3 hours