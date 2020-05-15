Skip Navigation

NIH VideoCasting

CIT can broadcast your seminar, conference or meeting live to a world-wide audience over the Internet as a real-time streaming video. The event can be recorded and made available for viewers to watch at their convenience as an on-demand video or a downloadable file. CIT can also broadcast NIH-only or HHS-only content.

You will be able to view the event at https://videocast.nih.gov on the day of the event.

  

NIH & FDA Glycoscience Research Day 2020

   
Air date: Friday, May 15, 2020, 8:45:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: The NIH Glycobiology Interest Group (GBIG), with support from the NIH Office of Intramural Research, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), NIAID, NIGMS, and the Foundation for Advanced Education in the Sciences (FAES) will hold its 13th annual NIH & FDA-wide Glycosciences Research Day on Friday, May 15, 2020, in the Natcher Conference Center. This event will explore a broad range of aspects of the glycosciences; promote communication and interaction among intramural laboratories, as well as with researchers from local universities; and facilitate collaboration. The meeting will include morning and afternoon platform sessions.

For more information go to https://meetings.nigms.nih.gov/?ID=25887
Author: Glycobiology SIG, NIH
Runtime: 8 hours, 15 minutes