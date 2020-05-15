NIH VideoCasting

NIH & FDA Glycoscience Research Day 2020 Air date: Friday, May 15, 2020, 8:45:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The NIH Glycobiology Interest Group (GBIG), with support from the NIH Office of Intramural Research, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), NIAID, NIGMS, and the Foundation for Advanced Education in the Sciences (FAES) will hold its 13th annual NIH & FDA-wide Glycosciences Research Day on Friday, May 15, 2020, in the Natcher Conference Center. This event will explore a broad range of aspects of the glycosciences; promote communication and interaction among intramural laboratories, as well as with researchers from local universities; and facilitate collaboration. The meeting will include morning and afternoon platform sessions.



For more information go to https://meetings.nigms.nih.gov/?ID=25887 Author: Glycobiology SIG, NIH Runtime: 8 hours, 15 minutes