NIH VideoCasting

SGI Symposium (NIH Only)

   
Air date: Monday, June 22, 2020, 11:00:00 AM
Description: NINR’s Division of Intramural Research (DIR) will convene a half-day symposium to mark a milestone anniversary of its Summer Genetics Institute. The symposium will include keynote addresses, scientific presentations, a scientific panel discussion, and a research poster session. It will highlight SGI graduates’ many accomplishments and showcase the positive impact of this program in accelerating genetics and genomics in nursing science.
Author: NINR, NIH
Runtime: 7 hours