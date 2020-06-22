NIH VideoCasting

SGI Symposium (NIH Only) Air date: Monday, June 22, 2020, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: NINR’s Division of Intramural Research (DIR) will convene a half-day symposium to mark a milestone anniversary of its Summer Genetics Institute. The symposium will include keynote addresses, scientific presentations, a scientific panel discussion, and a research poster session. It will highlight SGI graduates’ many accomplishments and showcase the positive impact of this program in accelerating genetics and genomics in nursing science. Author: NINR, NIH Runtime: 7 hours