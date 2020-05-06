NIH VideoCasting

Skip Navigation

National Advisory Council for Complementary and Integrative Health (NACCIH) – June 2020

   
Air date: Friday, June 5, 2020, 10:15:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: This is the Open Session of the 74th meeting of the National Advisory Council for Complementary and Integrative Health (NACCIH) held virtually on 06/05/20. The agenda for this Open Session includes presentations from the Director of the Center, Helene Langevin, MD, Concept Clearances by Program staff, and the NCCIH 2021 – 2025 Strategic Plan. For more information about NCCIH and the NACCIH, see https://nccih.nih.gov/about/naccih.
Author: NCCIH, NIH
Runtime: 5 hours, 15 minutes