NIH VideoCasting

CIT can broadcast your seminar, conference or meeting live to a world-wide audience over the Internet as a real-time streaming video. The event can be recorded and made available for viewers to watch at their convenience as an on-demand video or a downloadable file. CIT can also broadcast NIH-only or HHS-only content.

You will be able to view the event at https://videocast.nih.gov on the day of the event.

  

National Deafness and Other Communication Disorders Advisory Council - May 2020

   
Air date: Friday, May 29, 2020, 10:30:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: Presenting the Open Session of the National Deafness and Other Communication Disorders Advisory Council meeting on May 29, 2020. For more information go to https://www.nidcd.nih.gov/about/advisory-council
Author: NIDCD, NIH
Runtime: 2 hours, 30 minutes